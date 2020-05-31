Athens community comes together for Black Lives Matter protest

George Floyd was a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Monday. People from all walks of life held a protest in uptown Athens, Saturday.

A video went viral showing a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded for air. The graphic video has led to protests across the country. Floyd is on a long list of African Americans who suffer injustice in America.

Brooklyn Stallworth will be a senior at Ohio University this fall she put the protest together with the help of social media.

“It’s crucial to the purpose, we have to have people that are willing to come out here of all races. We can’t just continue to fight this battle by ourselves, so I really appreciate every single person that came out today,” said Brooklyn Stallworth, Ohio University senior, organizer.

Many people from the community say they want to be allies with black people and enough is enough.

“I feel that it's extremely important especially for white people to speak up because unfortunately with the way our society is, we have the privilege and like Brooklyn said, white people being silent is taking the side of the oppressor," Johanna Antonuccio, Ohio University, senior.

Although the Athens community maintained a peaceful protest, organizers agree sometimes to have to make some noise to get your voices heard.