Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in 'excessive force' arrests

Atlanta’s mayor says two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a weekend protest incident.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounding two college students in a car. The officers use stun guns on both the woman and the man.