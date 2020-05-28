Authorities arrest suspect in ATV thefts in Gallia County

A man arrested after a lengthy standoff with authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio, on Wednesday had been wanted in connection with the theft of several side-by-side utility vehicles from a dealership in Gallia County, authorities said.

The ATVs were reported stolen on May 16 from Riverfront Honda in Gallipolis, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

Sethie A. Wolford was taken into custody after authorities found him hiding in the crawl space of a home in South Point, Ohio, Champlin said.

His arrest was the result of an investigation by Gallia and Lawrence county sheriff’s investigators and the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, also called SOFAST.

Champlin previously announced the arrest of two other suspects in the thefts in a video posted on his department’s Facebook page.

In addition, Champlin said authorities are still investigating the theft of two other ATVs, a white 2007 Yamaha Raptor that was taken from the Eno area on State Route 554 and a blue 2005 Honda Foreman 500 reported stolen from the Cargo Road area near Mercerville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 740-446-6555.

