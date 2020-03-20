Authorities find over 1lb of suspected meth and 100g suspected heroin in separate searches

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task force and Wood County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team searched home on Core Road around 6:30 Thursday morning where authorities found a large amount of suspected heroin and other materials needed for drug sale and distribution.

Natasia Smith, 28, of Michigan was arrested for possession with intent to deliver heroin, and James Beck, 35, of Parkersburg was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit possession with intent of heroin.

Smith’s bond was set at $200,000 while Beck’s was set at $50,000.

On Wednesday, assisted by the Parkersburg Police Department SWAT Team, the PNTF searched a Beverly Street home where more than one pound of suspected meth, a distribution amount of heroine, and items consistent with the sale of drugs were found.

Jessica Crockett, 36, and Kennith Bay, 31, were both arrested on drug charges. Crockett was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and Beck for possession with intent of methamphetamine, a capias for one count of obstruction, an outstanding warrant for petit larceny.

Crockett was given a $75,000 cash only bond.

Authorities also arrested William Madison-Allen, 33, of Chillicothe Ohio after a search warrant lead them to find 5 grams of suspected fentanyl in a Parkersburg home.

He is being charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and one count of delivery of fentanyl. After arraignment, his bond was set for $75,000.

On Monday, the Task Force and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team arrested April Youst, 38, of Parkersburg after finding 5 grams of suspected Fentanyl after a search of a Parkersburg home on Palmer Drive.

She has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and was given a $7,500 cash only bond.

