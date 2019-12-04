UPDATE: Arrest made following indictment in 1995 cold case

UPDATE 10/20/2021 4:06 P.M.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Washington County Sheriff Larry R. Mincks Sr. today announced the indictment and arrest of a Waterford, Ohio, man for his role in the 1995 homicides of Kimberly Fulton and her 17-month-old son, Daniel.

“The passage of time does not diminish the community’s need for answers in this horrendous crime – nor does it absolve those culpable,” Yost said. “This indictment is the product of sound investigative work and is the first public step toward justice.”

Scott Hickman, 49, was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Tuesday on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder.

“This indictment was the result of hard work from the attorneys of the Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit,” Sheriff Mincks said. “It is the first step towards a successful conclusion of this investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.”

On March 5, 1995, Fulton, 28, and her son were found deceased inside their home. Through an exhumation and further autopsy, investigators learned that the two victims had died before the fire was set – an attempt to cover up the homicides.

The investigation had gone cold, but in 2019, the Cold Case Unit of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case, an effort that led to Hickman. The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Update: 12/6/2019

The news that the Washington County Sheriff's office is reopening the nearly quarter-century old deaths of a mother and her 17-month old son is good news for surviving family members.

Miranda Allen, her brother and sister, were still children when Kimberly and Daniel Fulton's mobile home burst into flames in March, 1995.

"It would have been nice to see them, and to see Daniel grow up and see what a full life he could have had," Miranda Allen told us Friday. "And Mom, it would have been nice to have her at every graduation, college graduation, when we were married and when our children were born. She missed all those things."

Miranda says she had a close relationship with her mother before hers, and Daniel's deaths: deaths investigators say actually happened before the fire.

She hopes the new investigation will lead to an eventual conviction.

"I'm just excited that, with the new technology and the fact that they have a dedicated cold case team that this will be solved."

She was asked if, if someone were arrested, she would be present for a courtroom trial.

"Absolutely. I would be there all day, every day, until the conviction."

An arrest was made some years after the deaths, but there was no indictment. Allen would not comment on that.

12/3/2019

Kimberly Fulton and her son, Daniel Fulton, died in their trailer in March of 1995. Kimberly was 28 years old and Daniel was just 17 months.

Investigators say they decided to reopen the case because of new evidence and advances in technology.

"Technology has advanced to the point where we have reviewed the evidence that exist in the Fulton case," said Lt. Bruce Schuck, cold case detective, Washington County Sheriff's Office. And we hope to use the new technology to examine the existing evidence."

Authorities put up this billboard Tuesday in Beverly near where the fire happened to help raise awareness about the investigation.

The fire occurred in the Palmer Square area of Washington County.

After the fire was extinguished, both bodies were found. But the cause of death, authorities are not at liberty to discuss.

"There is evidence to suggest that both were murdered prior to the fire," said Lt. Schcuk.

Authorities say, with the help of the public they can be successful in solving the case.

"We know there's at least a couple of individuals out there that have that information and you're talking about the murder of a mother and her 17 month old baby," said Lt. Jeff Seevers, cold case detective, Washington County Sheriff's Office. And we're hoping that weighs on the conscious of the people who do know and it drives them to make a phone call."

If anyone has any information, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s cold case unit at 740-760-0760. You can remain anonymous.