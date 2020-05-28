Authorities remind drivers to stay safe during "100 Deadliest Days"

This week marks the start of a deadly time period for teenage drivers.

The 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

During this period, statistics show that the number of fatal crashes involving teen drivers has historically increased.

As a result, authorities want to remind parents that they can take steps to help keep their teens safe while on the road.

"It doesn't hurt to talk to their children," said Lt. Chris Chesar of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "Ask where they're going so they know where they are going and what they are getting into and that they are being responsible. Remind them, hey don't forget to put your safety belt on. I'm not trying to nag at you, I just want you to know we care about you and are looking out for your safety."

Authorities also want to remind teens to make sure they have the proper number of people in their cars and to not drive during restricted hours.

