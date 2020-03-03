Authorities seize kilo of cocaine in traffic stop; 2 N.C. men arrested

Authorities seized more than two pounds of cocaine and arrested two North Carolina men after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Washington County.

Denzell J. Atlas, 27, of Greensboro, N.C., and Glenn Williams Jr., 40, of Jamestown, N.C., were being held on drug charges pending arraignment in Marietta Municipal Court.

According to court records, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective pulled over their Chevrolet Camaro in the northbound lanes near milepost 6 after noticing several traffic violations while following the car.

Deputies used a K-9 to search the vehicle after determining that Denzell, the driver, had a warrant for firearms violation in Ohio.

The search turned a “large taped up brick of suspected drugs” in the trunk of the car that a field test determined was 1.1 kilograms of cocaine that had been wrapped in black tape and foil and a sweatshirt, authorities said.

The investigation also turned up two loaded handguns and nearly $1,800 that Glenn said was from his tax return, authorities said.