Captain Garry Freed of the Washington Bottom Fire Department says, they were called out around 9:36 a.m. to a house fire at 6690 New England Ridge Rd.

Two bedrooms were on fire, 60% of the home was engulfed in flames.

"It was an interior attack on the inside of the house," said Captain Freed, Washington Bottom Fire Department.

A neighbor says, a couple lives there with many animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.