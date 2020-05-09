Back to Basics Log Cabin is making and selling hand sanitizer

Back to Basics Log Cabin in Belpre, is a family owned business that focuses on making and selling all natural handmade products. One of the products they make is hand sanitizer and since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the product has become on of their most popular items.

"We have always sold hand sanitizer, however this time around our focus is on that," said owner Amanda Hamrick. "That was always just a minor product to offer. We also offer elderberry cough syrup. That has increased quite substantially. Then our soaps, they have always been popular, but more people I think are more aware of how much they need to wash their hands, so that has become extremely popular."

Since the demand for hand sanitizer has increased, the business is now selling it by the gallon to companies. It is also available in small and large bottle for their other customers.

While trying to keep up with the demand, owners are facing challenges they've never seen before.

"Finding enough of the products for hand sanitizer, my husband has been driving probably an hour now in different directions, just hoping places would have what we need to produce enough hand sanitizer for everyone," said Hamrick.

While the business is not currently letting customers into the store, they are providing window service, so customers can come and get any products they need. These products are also available for purchase online.

