Barge runs ashore near Point Park

A barge ran ashore on the West Virginia side of the Ohio River near Point Park in Parkersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Parkersburg Fire Captain Eric Taylor made contact with the tug boat's captain, who said his empty vessel was sitting high on the water when it encountered some high wind.

"He forced the barge ashore just to take control of it," said Taylor.

Taylor says the vessel's captain told him that he was unaware of any damage to the vessel and that the crew wasn't in any distress. They waited on the bank for the wind to die down.

Cheryl Cox said she saw the barge coming down the Ohio River while crossing the Belpre Bridge.

"I could tell he was getting blown around," said Cox. "He wasn't loaded with any products. He was riding up high and when the wind caught him he didn't have any control of the boat whatsoever. He just about hit Kokomo's."

Cox's husband works for Magnolia Marine Transport in Mississippi. She said running ashore isn't uncommon for barges.

"It happens a lot. When they're not loaded it's just like they're on ice and they get a little wind up under them and it's just like a boat sail, it'll take them sideways if they're not paying close attention. It doesn't take much to turn them around when they're not loaded," said Cox.

Cox said the barge remained in place for about an hour and a half before it backed up and floated down the river.

