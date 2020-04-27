Belleville man talks COVID-19 recovery

Ray Hoover was admitted to the WVU Medicine Camden Clark on March 30th after feeling very weak.

He then found out that he had pneumonnia and fluid around his lungs. Doctors then tested him for the coronavirus which he tested positive.

Hoover's symptoms included feeling very weak and having a very high temperature.

Hoover was put into ICU for almost 13 days and after showing signs of recovery in was admitted into a regular room and finally released on April 17th.

"It has been good to be here, I'm eating good I'm walking a lot better," said Hoover. "I got my strength back, I'm doing good thing of is...people that have it feel sorry for themselves, you cannot feel sorry for yourself."

Ray is 65 years old and since being released, a nurse comes to his home twice a week and starting Monday, the nurse will come once a week as Hoover is continuing to get his strength back.