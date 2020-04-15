Belpre Area Ministries continues to help the community

Belpre Area Ministries is continuing to help the community through its food pantry.

They are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., to help those in the Belpre and Little Hocking zip codes.

The Ministry is currently doing a crisis box for families. It gives families about seven to ten days worth of food.

"All you have to do is come by and fill out the application and you can receive food," said Pastor Rod Brower, Officer at Belpre Area Ministries. "If you have been here before, you know it is usually a 60 day turn before you can come back in, but know we are doing 30 days to try to help out during this crisis."

Brower also said that they have a dedicated group of individuals who have been working to make sure the Ministry is operating during this crisis.

