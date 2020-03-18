Belpre City Council holds rare morning meeting

Belpre City Council conducted routine business Wednesday morning-in a less-than-routine council meeting.

It approved a more than $7 million budget for the rest of the year, in a council session held at 9 A.M.

But much of the discussion was about council's future meetings, and when and where they can be held, as more closings and changes in procedures are announced in the state of Ohio.

"It could be that we just have to congregate in the parking lot," said Mayor Mike Lorentz, "and advertise and call a meeting just to get a piece of legislation or money appropriated for something in an emergency."

Belpre's city building has been closed to the public since Monday, although city employees have been available through the city's regular contact phone numbers.

The city has a deadline by the end of the month for the state to approve its budget.