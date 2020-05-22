Belpre City Schools bus driver retires after 36 years

Karen Locke is calling it a career after over three decades of service for Belpre City Schools. Her time and impact as a bus driver is noticeable from how highly those in the school district speak of her and have honored her.

They were unable to do something that was of the norm, because of the pandemic. However, the school staff came together to contribute something that would give her a proper send-off by having her friends and family join in on a luncheon. It's there where she received a commemorative plaque for her 36 years of being a bus driver and assisting generations of students.

And as her retirement party had been changed because of the pandemic, the same happened with her ability to see the students she helped drive to and from school. But when the school district offered to provide meals for the students in the community, Locke was the first to jump and help with giving the children the breakfast and lunches they needed.

Overall, Locke considers this retirement "bittersweet," but she is ready for her next journey in life as she looks to enjoy some quality time with her husband, Bill and their dog. She is excited to unwind with visiting friends in Charlotte, NC, and family in Arizona.

And as Karen leaves the Belpre City Schools for greener pastures, she leaves a noticeable hole. As Superintendent, Jeff Greenley says, "You can't replace someone like her."