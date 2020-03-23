Belpre City Schools using bus stops for meal deliveries

As schools continue their efforts in giving meals to their students, Belpre City Schools is going the extra distance.

They're using three buses with three different stops all throughout the days and giving out breakfast and lunch to students that need it. They will also give out food at both the Elementary School and the High School.

They give out 60 lunches to each of the buses and the same amount is given out from the schools themselves as well. They will continue to give out lunches every Monday through Friday while the coronavirus situation continues to be addressed.