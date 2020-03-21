Belpre Garden Club keeping community blooming

The Belpre Garden Club is working for "Beautify Belpre" which is a new program that is trying to bring back flowers and flower beds in the community.

Various organizations are working together on the project to clean up areas and begin planting flowers and taking care of the flower beds.

"It's very important, we all missed the flowers last year and that's why they were anxious to organize and start again this year early," said Janet Robinson, Belpre Garden Club, president.

To join the group, contact Janet Robinson at 740-423-6107.