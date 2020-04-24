Belpre High School senior athletes honored during "Light Up the Sky" ceremony

When it was announced that schools would be closed for the rest of the school year, it also meant the end of high school senior's athletic careers.

Because there will not be a "Senior Day" game this year, Belpre High School baseball coach Terry Mullen and his wife organized "Light Up the Sky" at Civitan Park, where their senior athletes would be honored.

This has been especially hard for this group of seniors, as they were ready to take their abilities to the next level this season.

"I was really ready for this season," said Matthew Brand, senior baseball player at Belpre High School. "I had done more this winter than I had done any winter leading up to it. I even went to camps and did everything I needed to do and then the season got taken."

"I had really high hopes for this year," said Hannah McDaniel, senior softball player at Belpre High School. "We had some really good upcoming freshmen, we had a really good off-season with weight-lifting, so it was hard to think that. I thought we had a good chance of being T.V.C. champs, so it’s hard to think that that won’t happen for me and my teammates this year."

They were enlightened when the community came out in droths to support them, and the scoreboard was lit for their graduation year "2020", and the car lights were lit as well.

"I thought it was really cool to see all the members of the community come together for this," said McDaniel. "Not only for us softball players, but the rest of the seniors affected by this and the rest of the community affected by this."

"We really appreciated that," said Brand. "It was great trying to help us make it easier that we don’t have a season something done for us.