Belpre boy hit by car sustains head, leg injuries

Authorities are investigating an incident that sent a Belpre child to the hospital.

Just before noon on Sunday morning, Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams says that a 6 year boy was struck by a car that was traveling east on Campus Drive. The child was said to be playing in front of his home when he ran into the street.

A business owner on Campus Drive heard the accident take place.

“Kinda hears a little tire screeching and a bang and I went ahead and went into the shop. As I was opening the garage door, I saw one of the officers come by and I walked down that way. The officer, they actually stop in here all the time, and he asked me if I could help direct traffic and not let anyone through unless it was medical personnel, fire, EMS” explained David Pryor.

Chief Williams says the boy was flown by helicopter to Morgantown with head trauma and both of his legs broken. Law enforcement has not been updated on the child’s condition.

Police stressed that the incident is still under investigation but say that, as of this time, no charges have been filed.

Belpre Police and the Belpre Fire squad team responded to the scene.