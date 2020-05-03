Belpre community celebrates high school seniors in Civitan Park

Seniors throughout the world are unable to have to senior year that they dreamed of. Parents of students at Belpre High School come together to celebrate seniors with signs at Civitan Park.

Shannon Windland is one of the parents and the head of the senior class all night party that usually happens after graduation. Since there is no longer a party, Windland and the school agreed to use some of the funds from the party to make signs.

The school is still thinking of creative ways to use the rest of the funds to celebrate the seniors while social distancing.

Windland says with the help of fellow parents, school administrators, and the mayor of Belpre; they were able to get the signs up in Civitan Park.

"I've had a lot of response from the signs within the first couple days that they were thanking me and I can't take all the thanks for that," said Shannon Windland, parent.

The signs will remain in Civitan Park until June 1st and there will be a parade for the seniors on May 15th.