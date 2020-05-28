Belpre making preliminary cuts for new school year

Belpre City Schools are preparing for what may-or may not-happen when classes are set to resume this fall.

The board of education, at a special meeting Thursday morning, voted to reduce staff by 15 non-teaching employees. Decisions on teacher staffing will be made during the summer, when the board traditionally considers staffing for each year.

The reductions are due to education funding cuts by the state of Ohio, and uncertainty over what COVID-19 restrictions may be in effect by the start of classes in August.

"Come August, you may or may not be with us, so we hope that we can employ as many folks as we can; they are crucial members of our team, and they really support our students," Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley said Thursday. "But at the same time, school may look very different in August, and staffing may look different as well."

The reductions include three full-time and one part-time custodian, a full-time and part-time cafeteria worker, two secretaries and nine education aides.

Greenley says three scenarios are being considered:

1. School resumes in August the same as the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, possibly with some distancing among students and staff.

2. Due to social distancing guidelines and regulations, there are half as many students in school buildings, rotated between classrooms and off-campus virtual learning.

3. As was the case this past spring, school buildings remain closed and all instruction is virtual learning.

The reductions decided Thursday are to take effect June 29th.