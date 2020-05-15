Belpre nursing facilities adds new visitation station

Belpre Landing Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center creates a visitation station allowing families to somewhat reunite with their loved ones.

Bryan Casey is the regional director of Belpre Landing and says this was a collaborative effort between local hospice, Buckeye Hospice, local home health, Generations Home Health Care Solutions and Continuing Health Care Solutions.

The center has created three plexiglass panels that create a safe environment inside the plexiglass for the patient.

“Just as if we couldn’t see our family, there’s certainly some concern of the psychological impact of that and that’s why we’ve done those special things to try make sure people’s spirits stay up and everyone has the opportunity to correspond with their family member," said Bryan Casey, Belpre Landing, regional director.

Casey says many local businesses will be implementing the station in the coming weeks.

Visitors will be able to come visit with their loved ones on a scheduled basis and must call to schedule an appointment.