Belpre seniors talk senior coming to abrupt end

Belpre High School has a graduating class of 83 students for the class of 2020.

Senior year is a milestone for many as they are looking forward to prom and graduation.

Belpre High will have a virtual graduation allowing one student in at a time with their parents to walk across the stage. Administrators will then put the video together showing all students walking across the stage.

Ryleigh Hannah is a senior and president of student council and says she was really looking forward to this year but she says, she knows she isn't alone.

"We're all in this together and we're not alone and all we can do is make the best out of the situation," said Ryleigh Hannah, senior.

Hannah says she already bought her prom dress and even though she cannot wear it to prom, she participates in pageants all over the community and will wear it then.

Chandler Cox is in his first year as student council treasurer and he says not being able to say goodbye is the hardest part.

"Of course I've talked to some o the closer friends throughout all of this and stuff but just saying bye to teachers and stuff," said Cox, senior. We really didn't know it was our last day on March 12th and that kind of sucks."

Chandler and Ryleigh are looking forward to this fall when they will be attending college. Chandler is going to Ohio State University and majoring in political science. Ryleigh will be attending Marietta College and will major in psychology.

Belpre High School will have its virtual graduation on May 16th.