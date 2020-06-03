Ben Salango brings campaign to Parkersburg

West Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango spent part of his afternoon campaigning in Parkersburg.

He was joined by some of his supporters and they held signs while waving at the cars that drove by.

Salango says that even with everything going on with COVID-19, it is still important to get out into the community.

"Since COVID-19 has started, everything about our lives has changed, including the way we campaign," said Salango. "We are doing a lot of virtual events, a lot of zoom, a lot of telephone calls, a lot of television, radio. People need to see you, you need to get out and see the voters and this is the safest way you can do it. Make sure people understand that you are showing up in the community and ready to get to work."

He also encourages voters to come out and vote on June 9th.

