The Berkeley Arts Council is moving its annual Earth Day art exhibition online. The council on Tuesday said the 10th annual Art and Earth juried exhibit can be viewed on the Berkeley Arts Council website.

The 42 works include drawings, ceramics, metals, paintings, and more. Thirty-nine artists contributed to the "My Art My World" theme. Purchases can be made by emailing or calling the council. The Berkeley Art Works Gallery is closed until at least the end of April.