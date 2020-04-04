Beverly community throws social distancing birthday party

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people can't celebrate birthdays like they usually do.

The Beverly community came out Friday to celebrate Becca Roush for her 30th birthday.

Carrie Roush is Becca's mother and says they were very surprised, especially with the turnout as more than 40 cars filled the streets to wish Becca a happy birthday from their car windows.

“With Becca having all of her disabilities and autism being one of them. Its hard for people to accept somebody that has a disability so to see this many people was truly a surprise," said Carrie Roush, mother.

Becca and her family stayed on the lawn as they watched the cars pass by.

"She enjoyed every bit of it, she doesn't like cameras, but she really enjoyed it and was waving at everybody and telling them thank you," said Carrie Roush, mother.

Becca usually enjoys going to dinner, shopping or bowling for her birthday.