Beverly pool set to open next week

Many pools in Washington County have pulled the plug on Summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Beverly Pool will open Monday, June 1st.

The village of Beverly has been preparing for the opening of the pool despite the lack of clarity on regulations for social distancing.

When it was revealed they could open next week, they were ready.

The pool has markings at the slide, concession stand and restrooms to ensure social distancing, and benches have been removed to limit gathering.

There will be a limit of 100 people in the pool this summer, meaning many will be unable to attend every day.

Beverly mayor Jim Ullman says the pool has removed year long passes for this reason, and has moved to a punch card system and daily rates.

The pool inspection will take place this Friday.