Update: Wood County Courthouse bell tower renovation under way

Update: 5/15/2020

Workers have begun renovating the 120-year old bell tower at the Wood County Courthouse.

County Administrator Marty Seufer says preliminary construction work began Thursday, and assembly work is to start Monday.

The early work included removal of a stairway to the tower and steel reinforcement to the structure's windows.

The county says the project costs just under $400,000 with grants paying for half of it.

Update: 11/25/2019

Murray Sheet Metal of Parkersburg gets the contract for the restoration of the Wood County Courthouse's bell tower.

It was one of five companies submitting bids that were opened last week.

County officials say the historic, 120-year old courthouse tower has shown deterioration, as it has aged.

"The roof has been leaking and water has been getting into the brick in the tower itself," says County Administrator Marty Seufer. "So we've been seeing some degradation of brick in the tower, and this will put a roof on it and channel the water away from the tower."

The start date for the project has not yet been determined, but it's estimated, once it is started, it will take five months to complete.

Grants will pay for half of the project cost.

11/21/2019

A historic part of the Wood County Courthouse is about to get a major renovation.

Five bids were opened Thursday morning-and are being reviewed-for the renovation of the courthouse's bell tower.

The bell itself can be rung, but the tower that houses it-which was built in the early 1900's-is deteriorating.

It will be rebuilt, but with 21st century materials.

"The challenge now is that you have a tower that was built in the 1900's," says Chris Campbell, architect with Charleston-based ZMM. "You can't go back with some of the original materials because of how the construction methods have changed, and some of the materials, how they've changed."

In recent years, the bell has been rung in honor of the victims of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks, and the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shootings.