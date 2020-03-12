Big 12, others cancel conference basketball tournaments amid coronavirus concerns

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Big 12, Big Ten and SEC have canceled their basketball tournaments because of coronavirus concerns, putting the much-anticipated NCAA Tournament at risk.
West Virginia University was scheduled to open play in the Big 12 tournament Thursday night in Kansas City against Oklahoma.
Other conferences are expected to follow suit.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.