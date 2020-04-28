Bill Johnson wins GOP nomination for re-election

Bill Johnson, seeking his sixth term in Congress, has won the Republican nomination in the Ohio primary.

In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in Chicago while wearing protective gloves. Residents and poll workers took extra precautions amid concerns over the coronavirus. The Illinois state primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 17. (Source: AP Photo/Noreen Nasir/AP)

Johnson, of Marietta, whose sixth district includes eastern and southeastern Ohio, easily defeated challenger Kenneth Morgan Tuesday.

Johnson's campaign issued this statement after his victory was assured:

This election has been unlike any other in Ohio's history. And, while it has been a challenge, I’m pleased that Ohioans had a way to safely have their voices heard.

I’m extremely honored to again be chosen by Republicans in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio to be the party's nominee to represent Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

My campaign team will now turn its attention to November’s General Election, but right now I’m focused on the more immediate work of finding bipartisan solutions to address the Coronavirus pandemic, and to address the economic needs of Ohio and our country.

I’m proud to have offered expanded telehealth solutions as part of what Congress has done already – in fact, telehealth, remote workplaces, and distance learning requirements for our children have highlighted just how urgent it is that we bridge the rural-urban digital divide.

I’ll continue working to ensure the hardworking people in my district have the tools resources they need to make an economic comeback in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio.”

Johnson will face Democrat Shawna Roberts in the November election.