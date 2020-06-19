Black Lives Matter WV/Black Lives Matter MOV celebrates Juneteenth

Black Lives Matter MOV and Black Lives Matter West Virginia celebrates Juneteenth for the first time in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta welcomed the organization and was excited to open their doors to the celebration.

Peshka Calloway is one of the organizers and she says, the celebration was about black history and to educate the community about the history in Parkersburg and Marietta and its deep roots.

“We would not have Marietta as part of the Underground Railroad if folks did not show up," said Peshka Calloway, organizer.

Reverend Kathryn Hawbaker says she wanted to be educated on black history and the organization.

“So its something that we needed to be active in our community especially around justice issues and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to support Black Lives Matter here in the Mid-Ohio Valley," said Reverend Kathryn Hawbaker.

Calloway says was happy to bring people of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate, sing songs, learn about white privilege and share their stories.

“We just want folks to know, you can celebrate yourself, you can celebrate your skin tone, you can celebrate your identities and again I would like folks to know that black people are not a monolith," said Peshka Calloway.

Calloway says we have a long way to go but she was excited to bring people together in the Mid-Ohio Valley for the celebration and she wants black people in the Mid-Ohio Valley to know that we are not alone.