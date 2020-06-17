Blennerhasset tIsland State Park to celebrate West Virginia Day

Blennerhassett Island State Park is holding its West Virginia Day celebration this weekend to mark the state’s 157th anniversary. The celebration will be held on Saturday, June 20, starting at 11 A.M.

The day will kick off with singing The West Virginia Hills on board the Island Belle sternwheeler as it makes its way to the island. Lawn games will be set up for families to play, and free bicycles will be available, as well.

Local hammer dulcimer musician Scott Cain will play Appalachian music at noon, and cake and ice cream will be served at 12:30 P.M.

Area resident Gene Worthington will be present and in costume as Theordore Roosevelt, and guests will have the opportunity to take photos with him.

According to representatives of the park, the staff is looking forward to the chance to enjoy the celebration after many have been in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

Those who would like more information about the event are asked to call (304) 420-4100 or visit the park's Facebook page.


