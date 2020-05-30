Blennerhassett Island opens for new season

Blennerhassett Island is a popular destination here in the Mid-Ohio Valley especially when the weather starts getting nice. Passengers are excited to welcome back the Island Belle and enjoy the ride to the island.

Heather and Jason Sands are co-captains of the Island Belle and this is their first time driving the boat and they have added all new equipment.

The Sands’ usually drive the Valley Gem in Marietta.

“We’re still learning how the boat operates, how it handles, it will just go on from here service to the island,” said Jason Sands, captain.

The Island Belle has a new motor among many other improvements to help the ride go smoothly. Captain Sands says, the new equipment, the boat is a lot quieter, faster, and more reliable.

Heather says attendance may fluctuate as things are slowly reopening but they are just happy to be back.

“This is exciting we're glad to be back obviously with everything going on in the world. We're thrilled to run and start to get back to a little bit of normalcy," said Heather Sands, co-captain.

Visitors of the island say its truly a great experience that everyone in the Mid-Ohio Valley should try.