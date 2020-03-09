Blennerhassett Museum is back with annual Quilt Show

The 16th annual Quilt Show is back at the Blennerhassett Museum.

There are 79 quilts total and only three are for sale in the show. Judges come in who are not from the Mid-Ohio Valley to vote for the best quilt and there are two new categories this year.

Organizers say quilting is like creating a work of art.

Brenda Wentzel is the chairman of the quilt committee and says, quilting is a labor of love.

"I like to call them a labor of love, people put lots of hours in deciding what design to make, getting their quilts pieces cut, getting them sewn together, getting them quilted, put together, and ready for this process," said Wentzel, chairman.

There is a "People's Choice" award which is voted on by people who visit the museum.

The quilt show will continue until Sunday, March 15th.