Blood drives at Grand Central Mall will enforce social distancing

The upcoming American Red Cross blood drives at the Grand Central Mall are still going forward, though adjustments are being made to protect the safety of participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next two drives are scheduled for April 23 from 1-6 P.M. and April 30 from 10 A.M. - 3 P.M. Those interested in giving blood are asked to schedule their appointments in advance to limit the number of donors attending at a given time and practice social distancing. Appointments may be made through the Red Cross’s Blood Donor App, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by visiting www.redcross.org.

Tables will be removed from the mall’s food court in order for Red Cross personnel to set up for the drives in a manner that allows for social distancing, according to Jody Hopkins, the mall’s general manager.

Past blood drives have been very successful, Hopkins said. He anticipates that the upcoming drives will continue to draw donors, as well, despite the ongoing pandemic.

