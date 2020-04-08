Body found in Kanawha River

Authorities say two people fishing along a West Virginia riverbank found a man's body.

News outlets cited a statement from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the body was discovered floating in the Kanawha River Tuesday evening near the Buffalo Bridge.

It was found near the river bank on the Buffalo side. Officials said the medical examiner found a wallet with a West Virginia identification card in a back pants pocket.

No further information was immediately released.

