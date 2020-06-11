Body of missing Ripley man found in North Carolina's Pamlico Sound

The body of a missing swimmer from Jackson County, West Virginia, has been found in the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the body of the 18-year-old Ripley man was recovered after sonar scans identified it in about 10 feet of water.

The National Park Service says the Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue began searching at sunrise Thursday, and the scans located the body about 11 a.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released, but officials said he was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday about 100 yards from shore near the Haul over Sound Access Area between the communities of Buxton and Avon.

Helicopters, boats, jet skis, and shoreline observations were used in the search.