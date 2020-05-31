Bowling alleys reopen in West Virginia

Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg reopened Saturday with many new guidelines to keep staff and customers safe.

Guidelines include:

- As soon as customers are done staff will sanitize entire area

- Customers will use every other lane to maintain social distancing

- All staff must wear a mask and gloves but it is not required for customers

All school age kids can bowl two free games everyday. Emerson Lanes will be running special through the summer.

Emerson Lanes is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday,

12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.