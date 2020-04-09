Boxers Bed and Biscuits continues boarding pets of COVID-19 patients

Boxers Bed and Biscuits in Belpre is helping out the community by offering free boarding for pets of coronavirus patients.

They have also started providing only curbside service for their customers, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

They are hoping to ease the minds of coronavirus patients, by making sure that they will not have to worry about the well-being of their pets, knowing they are in the care of Boxers Bed and Biscuits.

"I think it's piece of mind," said Angie Beck, owner of Boxers. "I think that a lot of people think of their pets as their children, and if they know that their children are going to be taken care of, that's one less thing that they have to focus on when they're trying to get healthy. We figured that we could put a protocol in place, and that we could still be able to help the public, especially elderly folks who their pets are their whole lives."