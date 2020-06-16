Breast cancer treatment advocate Betty Puskar dies at 80

Betty J. Puskar, a longtime supporter of West Virginia University who helped establish a breast cancer treatment center, has died.

She was 80. The university says Puskar died Sunday at her Morgantown home. The university did not disclose a cause of death. After seeking treatment for breast cancer in Houston in 1985, Puskar was determined to build a treatment facility in Morgantown. Her initial donation in 1994 helped establish the Betty Puskar Breast Care Center.

Puskar served on the WVU Cancer Institute's Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center board of advisors. She also founded a women's professional golf tournament that was held in Morgantown for 17 years.

