Bridge inspection on I-77 northbound and southbound to start Wednesday

West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Sandy Creek Bridges located on I-77, at milepost 145.78, will be subject to lane closures beginning on Wednesday, May 13 due to a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

Motorists (northbound and southbound) should not experience any significant delays, but are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The bridge inspection is expected between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and will continue through Thursday, May 14, 2020.