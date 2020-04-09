Buckeye Hills to distribute over $200,000 to provide meals to seniors

Buckeye Hills Regional Council (BHRC) is distributing more than $200,000 to local and regional organizations that are helping to meet the growing demand for meal assistance among older southeast Ohioans during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funds are part of $8.8 million being provided throughout the state by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA), as a result of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Working with the ODA, Buckeye Hills is the designated area agency on aging for Athens, Hocking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Perry, and Washington counties.

“This additional support will help get food to our region’s most vulnerable residents as they weather this pandemic and the resulting stay-at-home orders,” said Jennifer Westfall, BHRC’s aging and disability director. “We are working diligently with the meal providers in each of our eight counties to meet the needs of older southeast Ohioans at the highest risk for malnutrition and hunger.”

The $8.8 million available to the state is being divided among Ohio’s 88 counties. The amount each county receives is determined by a funding formula based on census numbers, poverty levels, and other variables.

Most of the $200,000 distributed by Buckeye Hills will ultimately go to local senior centers and community action organizations to support their efforts to provide meals to seniors. These organizations typically offer congregate dining options to local seniors, but that is not currently possible in many areas due to the coronavirus pandemic. The funds will be used to set up drive-through systems so those who would typically participate in congregate dining can safely pick up their meals during the COVID-19 outbreak. Home delivery will be available for some local elderly residents, as well.

“We all know seniors are that high-risk population with COVID-19... And many times, this is the largest source of their nutrition, so we have to keep these meals going. Oftentimes they already deal with chronic conditions that may be influenced by diet, and keeping their nutrition and immune systems up to protect them during this time is very important,” said Westfall.

Ursel McElroy, the ODA’s aging director, added, “Thanks to these dollars, our area agencies on aging will be able to address waiting lists, expand the number of people receiving home-delivered meals, reach those who previously participated in congregate meals, and provide additional meals per day or per week.”

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is one of 12 area agencies on aging in the state. In southeast Ohio, BHRC provides education, information, and referral services while also working with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

Local residents who have questions about receiving meals during the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to contact Buckeye Hills at (740) 374 - 9436.

