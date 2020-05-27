Building Bridges to Careers Makerspace to reopen in June

The Building Bridges to Careers Makerspace in Marietta is reopening on June 8 after closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Makerspace provides support for aspiring entrepreneurs, including career mentoring for local youth, entrepreneurial development opportunities, a small business incubator, and more. It also offers courses in a number of creative endeavors like fiber arts, woodwork, stained glass, and others for those who are casually interested as well as those hoping to turn their hobby into a business.

“[Our classes are] for people who are in the developmental stages of wanting to take on a hobby that they could possibly make money off of later. Or just really interested in doing stained glass or woodwork. They can spend time and collaborate with like-minded community members and other creatives,” said Jared Wittekind, Makerspace coordinator.

When the Makerspace reopens, courses and services will be offered in a manner that allows for social distancing. Employees will be wearing masks, and visitors will be asked to wear them, as well. Instructors and staff are eager to resume connecting with and supporting the community, according to Wittekind.

“With places like pools and things like that closing down for the summer, we’re hoping that people are looking for something to do and come check us out,” said Wittekind.

One of the Makerspace’s most popular programs is its youth STEM Camp.

“Probably our biggest success stories is our STEM Camp that we offer each year. It provides educational science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills to middle school and high school students. I’d say our biggest success is the amount of interest that we’re able to generate with people in those age groups,” said Wittekind.

