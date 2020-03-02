Burning restrictions in place through May

Fire season in West Virginia and Ohio started Sunday and goes through the end of May.

Fires are only allowed at certain times of the day.

In West Virginia, no outdoor burning is allowed between 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

In Ohio, no fire is permitted between 6 a.m.- 6 p.m.

One forestry official says, the wind and humidity this time of year can make outdoor burning more dangerous.

"Whenever it does come to a time where you are getting ready to burn, we want you to make a 10 foot safety strip buffer around your fire area that way the fire doesn't escape and we want that to be fresh down to the soil basically so it doesn't get out of hand," said Caleb Long, West Virginia Division of Forestry, service forester.

In West Virginia burning laws include:

- Fire must be attended at all times

- If your fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause to others

-Maximum fine for violating burning law is $1000

- Division of Forestry will issue commercial permits to burn during prohibited hours

In Ohio burning laws include:

- No burning without landowner permission

-Stay with fire while burning and take all precautions making sure fire does not escape

- Fire must be more than 1000 feet from neighbor

For more information visit wvforestry.com or forestry.ohiodnr.gov