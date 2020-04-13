Businesses adjust to expanded executive order

Businesses continuing to operate spent the weekend adjusting to new Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department regulations brought on by Governor Jim Justice's executive order late last week.

That added Wood County to the list of West Virginia counties where mass gatherings were limited to five people and presence in buildings was limited to two people per 1,000 square feet.

Wood County currently ranks 10th in the state in the number of confirmed cases.

Vienna is home to several "big box" stores such as Lowe's, Sam's Club and Walmart, along with smaller retailers such as Dollar General.

Some of those stores are monitoring people entering the front doors of their businesses, and specifically marking entrances and exits.

Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp says that can allow as many as 14 people in several of the smaller stores.

"And if you take an average superstore (like) Walmart; that's 180,000 square feet," Rapp says. "You would be able to have 360 customers in at any given time, in addition to the employees. That's a lot of people, I believe, that, they can use those."

The governor's order altered how another local government is carrying on its meetings.

The Wood County Commission Monday held its first "virtual" meeting, streaming it on the internet, as other local governments have begun doing in the past month.