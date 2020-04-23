Businesses concerned about when their stores will be able to reopen

Local retailers are concerned that they haven't been told when they could possibly reopen.

"After you have a store closed that long, if you don't have a reason to open it, like for Mother's day or something like that to advertise, it is really difficult to get back on the road and have people come," said, Jean Ford, Owner of Mel's Diamond House in Vienna. "We were just hoping that among us, it would be some possibility that we know when we are going to open."

They are also concerned that Ohio will reopen first and West Virginia money will spent supporting Ohio businesses instead of those in West Virginia.

Ford does hope that business will be able to reopen soon.