COVID-19 Protocol for Medical Workers

Medical workers like doctors, nurses, and first responders follow strict guidelines during everything involving the Coronavirus. They are briefed and made to review the proper protocol on how to treat patients that could have a positive case of the disease and how to protect themselves.

Much of it involves proper equipment and preventative clothing as well as areas to go to for the airborne illness. They're also screened and given checkups if they are expected to leave for a destination that is considered a "hot zone."