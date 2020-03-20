COVID-19 case confirmed in Jackson County

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has closed lodges and the famous Hatfield-McCoy Trails as the state's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to seven.

The closures Friday come as Justice has ordered several other businesses in the state to shutter. He said he hopes the state can avoid widespread shutdowns like those in California, Pennsylvania and New York by adhering to guidance on social distancing and avoiding large crowds.

Health officials say there are two cases in Tucker County, one in Monongalia County, two in Jefferson County, one in Jackson County and one Mercer County. Justice says West Virginia's cases will rise as more testing is performed.