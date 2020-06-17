COVID-19 cluster in Preston County, W.Va., linked to Myrtle Beach travel

A recent cluster of COVID-19 cases in one West Virginia county has been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, health officials announced Wednesday.

According to the Preston County Health Department, three people have tested positive for coronavirus, and results for several other tests are currently pending.

The department said all of the patients have one thing in common, recent trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

As a result, all Preston County residents who have traveled to Myrtle beach or any other crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

If you are unable to self-quarantine, officials said people should wear face coverings in public and limit exposure to others.

Last week, the mayor of Myrtle Beach extended a COVID-19 emergency declaration for the city based based on the rising number of positive cases locally and statewide.

The new order is valid for 30 days unless it is ended sooner. It can also be extended again, if needed.