COVID-19 has changed how some run for local office

The coronavirus pandemic has touched nearly everyone’s life in some way including local politicians; it’s changing the way they run for office.

While most 21st Century politicians have a Facebook page, COVID-19 has forced many local politicians to rely more on social media to get their message out.

In Parkersburg, six candidates are running for mayor this year. Nearly all of them have told WTAP they are on some level, relying more on social media while campaigning than they would have if statewide stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic had not been issued.

“It’s been an interesting campaign,” said Candidate Sherry Dugan. “Using a lot of social media, flyers are going out [the week of this interview], phone calls. I’ve run a lot of campaigns and this is very unusual.”

Of the six mayoral candidates, two Democrats are competing in Tuesday’s primary election; Sherry Dugan and Nancy Wilcox.

Based on what she has said, Wilcox seems to be the candidate who has taken to social media the least.

“I’m not a big fan of Facebook, doing it on there or on the internet,” said Wilcox. “As you all know, everything you see and hear on the internet is not true.”

Both long time Parkersburg residents, Dugan and Wilcox each have a history in local politics. They’ve both served on City Council at one point or another.

Even with her experience, Dugan says this campaign has been a learning experience.

“[Social media] I’m not an expert at it. It’s a learning curve, I’m learning a lot,” said Dugan.

Wilcox and Dugan have both expressed concerns that voter turnout this election will be affected by the pandemic.

"Hopefully they'll either absentee vote or go to the polls. I'm hoping this does not hold them back," said Dugan.

“I’ve been keeping up with Mark Rhodes on how the precincts were going to be and everything, and they change it day to day,” said Wilcox.

At the time of this article being written, the only polling place in Parkersburg that is going to be open on election day is the Judge Black Annex of the Wood County Courthouse.

WTAP has spoken with all four Republicans running for Mayor of Parkersburg. We will have more from them on Friday.

