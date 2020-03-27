Calvary Memorial Church holds food drive

A group from Calvary Memorial Church spent part of the day giving out food to those who need it.

They sorted items and gave away thousands of pounds of food.

The Church's pastor talked about the decision to told the food drive during such a trying time.

"I think that is what Christians should do," said Jordan Bradford, pastor of Calvary Memorial Church. "I think that is the role of the church to lead in times of trouble. We got a lot of calls, had a lot of people saying we don't have food. We don't have stuff to make ends meet. The church got together and decided we could help. We can give away food. We can help people keep food on their table, feed their kids, even in this difficult time. So that is what we are doing."

Bradford also stated that they plan to hold another food drive, later next month.